The Federal Reserve said Wednesday the US economy is growing stronger, but it left interest rates unchanged near zero.
Interest rates will stay the range of zero to a quarter of a percent until the Fed's goal of maximum employment and inflation of about 2% over the longer term.
To ensure the economy stays on track, the central bank will continue with its monthly asset purchases, consisting of at least $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion mortgage-backed securities.
Even though investors are growing nervous that the reopening of the economy could lead to a sudden spike in inflation that could force the Fed to raise rates sooner, the central bank has been steady in its view that rate increases wouldn't happen anytime soon.
The Fed said it is "prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge."
A press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
