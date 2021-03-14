Click here for updates on this story
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) -- Honolulu Fire Department officials say a house fire Saturday in Nanakuli was intentionally set. Investigators found two points of origin: a fire started in the rear bedroom and one started in the front living room. HFD responded to the two-alarm fire at 89-1137 Naniahiahi Place. When they arrived they found the single-family home with smoke and flames coming from the left side and back of the structure.
HFD asked residents on the left-side adjacent to the home to evacuate their property. A female from another home was treated for smoke inhalation. Neighbors say the property is abandoned. Damage estimates to the structure is $310,000 and contents, $20,000.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.