GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is monitoring developments in Grain Valley where a woman's body was discovered buried in the ground.

On Friday morning, the FBI and investigators returned to the area on Buckner Tarsney Road. They were there last week and again on Thursday. The focus was on Michael Hendricks' house, but on Friday the focus shifted to the neighbor's home.

An FBI spokesperson says they were "in that area in support of an ongoing local law enforcement matter."

Next door to Hendricks' property is a home owned by Hendricks. The remains of 32-year-old Kensie Aubry were discovered there last week. According to court records, a separate child sex crimes investigation into Hendricks, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra brought investigators to the property to search for a body last week.

Authorities would not disclose why they were back on the property on Thursday.

As for the presence on Hendricks' neighbors property, authorities have cleared the area and FBI officials say they are done for the day.

