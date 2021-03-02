Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- The FBI has put out a call for information after a bank robbery last week in Asheville.
Authorities say on Thursday, Feb. 25, at around 3 p.m. an armed male suspect used a handgun to rob the BB&T bank on Hendersonville Road.
The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, fled the scene in a vehicle.
Authorities have not released how much, or if any, money was taken, a description of the escape vehicle, or any identifying characteristics of the suspect.
Authorities say on Thursday, Feb. 25, at around 3 p.m. an armed male suspect used a handgun to rob the BB&T bank on Hendersonville Road. (Photo credit: Asheville Police Department)
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you want to submit a tip anonymously you can use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.