Fauci expected to meet with Biden transition team Thursday

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CNN that he will meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci has had initial conversations with Biden aides, including incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain, in recent days as part of the infectious diseases expert's expected role in the Biden administration.
The expected meeting was first reported by CBS.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.