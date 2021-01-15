KANSAS CITY, MO -- Chiefs Kingdom is ready to see the Kansas City Chiefs “Run it Back” as they gear up for the Chiefs 2021 playoff debut against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday right here on KCTV5. Hear from fans at Union Station in the video above.
Fans are ready for the Chiefs divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns
Emily Rittman
Emily Rittman
Reporter
