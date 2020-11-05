Click here for updates on this story
Fort Smith, AK (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith family got creative in order to visit their 90-year-old grandfather for his birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe, 90, lives at Brookdale Senior Living in Fort Smith. He had a birthday last weekend, and he wasn't able to celebrate with his family like he normally would due to COVID-19 restrictions at assisted living facilities in Arkansas.
In lieu of his normal birthday celebration, Joe's granddaughter built a "hugging station" at the facility so they could give him a hug on his birthday.
Joe's friends and family who could not make it to the senior living community sang "Happy Birthday" through a Zoom call.
