PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Two families are grieving the loss of two fathers who were shot and killed during a dispute over the sale of firewood around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Parkville.
On the night of the shooting, investigators say the shooting suspect went home and then contacted police. Charges have not been filed in the ongoing investigation.
Thirty-four-year-old Kalob Lawson’s family and friends say he was a hard-working father of three who was engaged to be married. “He was an arborist, a true arborist. He would get up in those trees and just get up there and go to work,” friend Dan Penrod said. “That's what they were doing -- was delivering firewood that night, to try to make a little bit of money.”
Family members say 44-year-old Jonathan Lutz and a teenager helped Kalob Lawson drop off firewood that night. After completing the sale, relatives say the victims realized someone was following them and trying to force them to pull over on 9 Highway.
“After he had pulled in front of them, sideways, blocking them from moving, he jumped out of the car and started hollering, ‘You shorted my dad on firewood.’" Penrod said. “The guy pulled out a gun and, at that point, Kalob said, ‘Hey man, we just want to get home.’
According to police, the pursuing vehicle stopped in front of the truck and a male exited the vehicle and began firing a handgun at the truck, striking both males. The juvenile was unharmed.
Relatives say Kalob died at the scene. Jonathan Lutz, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital where he died. Jonathan was also a father. “For his kids, it's going to be very harmful because they're still young,” Jonathan’s wife Bobbie Dority said. “Just knowing he can't finish raising his kids, his goddaughter.”
Both families want justice. Kalob’s father, David Lawson, is heartbroken that he is forced to bury his son. “He was very special,” David Lawson said. “He has a lot of people that love him and miss him.”
Family and friends have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for unexpected funeral expenses.
“Kalob was a good, hard working gentleman that was just trying to do the right thing and it's too hard to believe that somebody could be taken for nothing,” Penrod said. “Or just over some dispute about firewood, which could have easily been resolved.”
