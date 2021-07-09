(CNN en Español) -- Alfonso Zayas, famoso actor y comediante mexicano, murió este jueves 8 de julio.
Su familia informó del fallecimiento mediante un comunicado en la página de Instagram del artista.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfonso Zayas (@alfonsozayas.oficial)
La familia Zayas Inclán agregó que se realizará un velorio privado para familia y amigos, pero cerrado al público.
