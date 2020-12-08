(CNN Español) — Alejandro Sabella, exdirector técnico de la selección argentina de fútbol falleció este martes, confirmaron la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) y la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol).
Según informó el ICBA Instituto Cardiovascular en un comunicado, Sabella se encontraba internado desde el 25 de noviembre a causa de un diagnóstico de cardiopatía dilatada secundaria a enfermedad coronaria y cardiotoxicidad de larga data.
“Las autoridades y el personal del ICBA Instituto Cardiovascular, acompañan a sus familiares y amigos en este doloroso momento”, concluyó la nota.
Sabella fue director técnico de la selección nacional en el mundial de Brasil de 2014, en el que Argentina llegó a la final que perdió contra Alemania.
Con información de Hugo Correa
