(CNN Español) — La Federación Peruana de Tenis informó que Alejandro Olmedo, leyenda del tenis sudamericano y considerado el mejor tenista peruano de todos los tiempos, falleció este miércoles a los 84 años.
Olmedo es reconocido en el mundo del tenis por ser el primer sudamericano en ganar el torneo de Wimbledon en 1959. El mismo año ganó el Abierto de Australia.
El tenista nacido en Arequipa fue campeón de la Copa Davis de 1958 representando a Estados Unidos.
Alejandro Olmedo, por sus logros en el tenis, ingresó en 1987 al Salón de la Fama del Tenis mundial.
