(CNN Español) — Si tienes problemas con WhatsApp, no eres el único. Los problemas más comunes a esta hora con la app de mensajería son que no se pueden recibir ni enviar mensajes y que no conecta, según DownDetector, una página web que registra reportes de fallas de apps populares.
Instagram y Facebook también están reportando fallas, según DownDetector.
Whatsapp, como Instagram, es propiedad de Facebook.
Hay reportes de fallas desde Estados Unidos, Argentina, México, Colombia, Ecuador, entre otros.
