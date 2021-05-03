The Facebook oversight board will announce its decision on the fate of former President Trump's Facebook account at 9am on May 5, according to a verified tweet.
The Board said last month that it had received 9,000+ public responses concerning Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook suspended Trump's account following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and later referred that decision to the court-like Oversight Board, which has the power to reverse Facebook content decisions and set precedent for the company.
This is a developing story. Check back for more...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.