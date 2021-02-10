Facebook plans to reduce the amount of political content seen in news feeds.
Over the next few months, the company plans to work to better understand peoples’ varied preferences for political content.
They'll test a number of approaches based on those insights.
As a first step, Facebook plans to temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in news feed for a small percentage of people in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia this week.
It will be applied to a limited number of users in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
Covid-19 information from health organizations and content from official government agencies and services will be exempt.
