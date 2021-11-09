LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police are issuing a warning after a recent string of armed robberies over Facebook Marketplace deals. They worry it’s a crime that will claim even more victims as the holiday shopping season picks up.
Lenexa police said there were at least three separate robberies -- two in Lenexa, one in Olathe – all in just more than an hour Monday evening, all involving the sale of PlayStation 5 gaming consoles.
Lenexa police said Olathe police arrested a man suspected in all three crimes, but they have no doubt there will be more.
The first Lenexa robbery happened at a QT at 95th Street and I-35 at 5:45 p.m. The victim met with a person who supposedly wanted to buy his PlayStation.
“An accomplice showed up and tried to physically snatch it,” described Lenexa Master Police Officer Danny Chavez. “A struggle took place over the PlayStation, at which point both suspects pulled out firearms.”
The victim wisely let go and took off.
At about 7 p.m., another seller was robbed of a PlayStation in the parking lot of the Price Chopper at K-10 and Woodland in Lenexa. Chavez said the same accomplice trick was used but this time there was no struggle. He said one of the suspects displayed a gun immediately and the victim handed over the console.
Olathe police would not give specifics but said they were dispatched to a robbery on Monday at approximately 6:08 pm. in the 13400 block of South Black Bob Road.
Chavez said the specifics of the Lenexa robberies show that the advice that’s been standard for years is not sufficient.
“In the past we’ve recommended public areas, high traffic, well lit,” Chavez remarked. “In the cases last night, it seemed to meet that criteria.”
That’s why they now suggest meeting at a police station, any police station.
“I know most every police department I’ve talked to is willing to open up their lobby, their parking lot, to these kinds of transactions,” Chavez said.
Earlier this year a woman was shot and killed at a busy Kansas City gas station while trying to sell a PlayStation 4.
She was shot through her windshield after she realized it was a set-up and tried to drive off. Three men were charged with murder last month.
In those cases, the victims were sellers robbed of items, but police from Lenexa and other agencies have said they also happen when legitimate buyers get robbed of the cash they brought to buy something from a nefarious seller. They’ve also said that when there are crimes resulting from a listing, the listing is most often for small electronics like gaming consoles and cell phones. They are small enough to snatch and run from a seller and buyers come bearing a considerable amount of cash.
With holiday shopping about to create a surge in demand, police are doubly concerned.
“Especially this year with supply chain issues, it could be your only option is to get it from another individual through Facebook marketplace or something like that,” said Chavez.
That doesn’t mean you have to avoid buying from private sellers. Just be smart about it. Realize that busy, public and well-lit might not be enough anymore. If someone balks at the idea of doing the transaction at a police station, Chavez said, that’s a pretty good indicator they are up to no good.
