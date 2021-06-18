KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Children health professionals are reminding parents of ways to keep their child protected during extreme heat.
According to the Brad Winfrey, Childhood Safety Manager at Children's Mercy, children do not regulate their body temperature as well as adults. This is the case especially when they're young.
He said infants should be kept out of the heat if at all possible. But, if they do need to be outside dress them in light and light-colored clothing.
For older children, they can enjoy playtime outside. However, once temperatures reach at least 90 degrees, they will need to take breaks in between time.
Winfrey said there are also signs parents should pay attention to in order to look out for potential heat related illness.
"If they start feeling tired and sluggish, if they start feeling nauseous, if you notice their behavior change...those are signs that the child needs to come out of the heat," he said.
Winfrey also warned against the dangers of car temperatures on the inside.
"It doesn't have to be 85, 90, 100 degrees outside for that car to heat up quickly. So I always encourage parents, find a way to remind you that you have a baby in the backseat of your car," Winfrey said.
According to Winfrey, putting a sign in your vehicle as a reminder or a valuable item in the backseat can be helpful in making sure to remember a child being in the vehicle.
