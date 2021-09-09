FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – When President Joe Biden announced a set of wider and stricter COVID vaccination mandates on Thursday, the reactions were swift.
KCTV5’s Facebook page was swamped with hundreds of comments, many questioning whether Biden’s order violated the rights of people to not get vaccinated and businesses to not require it.
Seeking perspective from an expert on constitutional rights, KCTV5 spoke with Sharon Brett, the legal director for the ACLU of Kansas.
She said a government vaccine mandate in itself is not unconstitutional.
“I think it’s important for people to remember that in many circumstances constitutional rights are not absolute,” Brett said. “Constitutional rights involve a balancing, and when the exercise of one constitutional right impacts the rights of other individuals, including their right to safety, that is when the courts will consider whether this is actually a true unconstitutional intrusion on bodily autonomy.”
“This is a measure to protect the rights of society as a whole, particularly disabled individuals, individuals who are too young to qualify for the vaccine at this particular point, and individuals who are medically vulnerable, who may not be able to take the vaccine for a very specific medical reason.”
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall in a tweet called Biden’s order “an all-out assault on private business, our civil liberties, and our entire constitutional system of limited government.”
Biden’s “action plan” requires private employers with more than 100 workers to mandate their employees either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. It also toughens the mandate he previously announced for federal employees, taking away the option of weekly testing for those who refuse vaccination, with limited exceptions.
Brett said determining the constitutionality of a vaccine mandate comes down to “a fact specific inquiry at a particular point in time.” She said the following factors come into play:
- the gravity of the public health threat if people are not vaccinated
- the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
- if there are less restrictive alternatives that are just as effective
- if people have access to the vaccine
“There is a reason why you didn't see a vaccine mandate before there was full FDA approval. That full FDA approval is a signal that the medical community, the professional medical community, has determined the vaccine is safe and effective,” said Brett.
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called herself “pro-vaccine and anti-mandate,” quickly announced the RNC’s intention to sue the Biden administration on constitutional grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.