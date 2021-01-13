(CNN Español) — El expresidente de Bolivia Evo Morales fue diagnosticado con covid-19, le dijo a CNN una fuente de su equipo.
La información también fue divulgada por la radio Kawsachun Coca, perteneciente a las seis federaciones del trópico de Cochabamba, que dirige el exmandatario.
En el comunicado señalaron que Morales se encuentra estable, aislado y recibiendo atención médica. “Se agradece al pueblo boliviano por las expresiones de preocupación y de solidaridad”, concluyó la nota oficial. La noticia apareció primero en la estatal Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI).
Ignacio Grimaldi colaboró con este informe
