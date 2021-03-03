(CNN) — El Aeropuerto Internacional de Daytona Beach ha sido evacuado debido a una amenaza de bomba, según un tuit del Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Volusia.
El aeropuerto también tuiteó que todos los vuelos entrantes se han desviado y los pasajeros deben comunicarse con sus aerolíneas para obtener información actualizada sobre vuelos.
La policía se encuentra actualmente en la escena trabajando para revisar y despejar el aeropuerto, tuiteó el departamento del sheriff.
