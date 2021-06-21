In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Chrisian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament's knockout stages.
Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen on Tuesday and with Group G winner Belgium beating Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg, the Danes finished second, setting up at last-16 match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
More to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.