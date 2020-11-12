(CNN) — La tormenta tropical Eta tocó tierra justo al sur de Cedar Key, Florida a las 4 a.m., hora del Este, según el Centro Nacional de Huracanes.
Los vientos actuales son de 85 km/h y los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical todavía se extienden hasta 185 kilómetros desde el centro de las tormentas.
Se han reportado vientos de 65 km/h en Cedar Key con ráfagas de hasta 80 km/h.
Inundaciones repentinas e inundaciones urbanas siguen siendo una amenaza, con precipitaciones adicionales posibles en la península de Florida.
La amenaza de marejada continuará durante la mañana. Las advertencias de tormenta tropical del centro de Longboat Key al sur se han descontinuado.
