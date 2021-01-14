(CNN) — La Cámara de Representantes votó a favor de llevar a juicio político al presidente Donald Trump el miércoles por la tarde, bajo el único cargo de «incitación a la insurrección».
Entre los votos estaban los de 10 republicanos de la Cámara. Ellos son:
Adam Kinzinger, representante de Illinois Liz Cheney, representante de Wyoming John Katko, representante de Nueva York Fred Upton, representante de Michigan Jaime Herrera Beutler, representante de Washington Dan Newhouse, representante de Washington Peter Meijer, representante de Michigan Anthony González, representante de Ohio Tom Rice, representante de Carolina del Sur David Valadao, representante de California
