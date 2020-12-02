(CNN) — Estados Unidos superó las 100.000 hospitalizaciones actuales por covid-19, estableciendo un nuevo récord desde que comenzó la pandemia, según el Proyecto de Seguimiento de Covid (CTP, por sus siglas en inglés).
El miércoles hay 100.226 personas hospitalizadas con covid-19, según CTP.
Las cifras diarias de hospitalización más altas según los datos del CTP son:
2 de diciembre: 100.226 1 de diciembre: 98.691 30 de noviembre: 96.053 29 de noviembre: 93.265 28 de noviembre: 91.665
Estados Unidos tiene una cifra acumulada de más de 13 millones de casos de coronavirus, con más de 270.000 muertes-
«Estamos en un punto muy peligroso», advierte grupo de trabajo de coronavirus de la Casa Blanca a los estados
