GOSHEN, New York (WCBS) -- There was a wild police pursuit in one Orange County town, but it didn’t involve a suspect.
Instead, Goshen Police were after an escaped wallaby.
Officers say they struggled to capture the marsupial Monday as it hopped between several streets.
Eventually, they caught up to him, and he was safely returned to his owners.
