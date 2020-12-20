Fairway, KS (KCTV) -- 2020 has been financially crazy. For some, its been devastating and for others very successful. Some have seen job loss or change while others have seen their offices move closer to their dining room tables.
Marquita Miller Joshua of Five Star Tax and Business Solutions says we should be already be thinking about a few things at years end regarding our 2020 taxes.
The biggest item on her list, if you took them, is unemployment benefits.
“As it stands right now that unemployment is going to be taxable for federal taxes. So, unfortunately a lot of people didn’t realize that, and they may have thought, I need all of my money, I will worry about it later in the year, but now we’re at this point,” says Joshua.
If you had taxes withheld from your employment money, great. If you didn’t, you will be responsible for those when you file this year’s taxes in April.
Marquita’s next suggestion don’t wait to file.
“The earlier that you do them in January and then if you find out you’re going to owe, you have a few months to plan for that versus, waiting to April 14th and that’s it.”
For those of us lucky enough to keep our jobs, but worked remotely, are we able to deduct our home office expenses?
“So, the only people who can write off home office deductions are people who are self-employed,” says Joshua.
There could be COVID-19 legislation in the pipeline that could change this, but as of today, if your employer sent you remote, you cannot deduct those expenses. There are some caveats to this, so before you file, make sure to consult with your tax professional.
Despite the doom and gloom, there is some good tax news this year. There is no limit on your charitable contributions.
“IF you have the cash and you have a charitable organization that is dear to your heart, this is a year to do that because you can take all of those charitable contributions and that’s phenomenal. Another big tax break that you can take advantage of,” says Joshua.
It is also a good idea at the end of the year to look at your IRA and 401K contributions. Can you make your maximum contribution or do you need to dip in to the 401K to help with current bills? TI’s best for you to talk to a retirement consultant or professional about what action will fit your unique situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.