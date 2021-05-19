(CNN Español) — En México, la Fiscalía de Justicia de Jalisco informó este martes que encontró al menos 70 bolsas con restos humanos en el interior de una finca ubicada en el municipio de Tonalá, en el área metropolitana de Guadalajara.
El hallazgo ocurrió a fines de abril tras una denuncia anónima por «olores fétidos» en el lugar, informó la Fiscalía en una conferencia de prensa.
«Al momento se contabilizan 11 víctimas», dijo a los medios el fiscal del estado, Gerardo Solís, sin precisar más detalles sobre el hallazgo.
Por el momento la Fiscalía no contestó las llamadas y mensajes enviados este miércoles por CNN en busca de información.
Fidel Gutiérrez colaboró en este reporte.
