(CNN Español) — Un vocero del Ministerio de Seguridad de Argentina confirmó a CNN que este jueves encontraron a Maia junto al sospechoso de haberla secuestrado en la vía pública en Luján, ubicada en la provincia de Buenos Aires. La niña de siete años fue vista por última vez el lunes por la mañana.
Stella Belloso, la madre de Maia, denunció su desaparición en la tarde del mismo lunes, tras lo cual se activó el protocolo Sofía. Esta es una alerta de emergencia determina la búsqueda de la menor por todo el país con los recursos de seguridad, de justicia, y de comunicación.
Noticia en desarrollo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.