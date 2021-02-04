(CNN) — Por 230 votos contra 199, la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU. votó para despojar a la representante Marjorie Taylor Greene de sus asignaciones en comisiones.
Once miembros republicanos de la Cámara votaron con los demócratas para retirarla de sus asignaciones en el comité.
LEE: McConnell arremete contra Marjorie Taylor Greene: Sus opiniones son «un cáncer» para el Partido Republicano
