KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The resignations over COVID-19 vaccine mandates at local hospitals have begun.
Truman Medical Centers/University Health announced Tuesday that 39 people will be losing their jobs for not complying with its vaccination mandate. Their deadline to comply was Sept. 20. A spokesperson said they will be accepting resignations from those people later this week.
President and CEO Charlie Shields said the resignations were across the board in job categories, not primarily support staff or medical providers. He noted those 39 people represent less than 1% of the staff.
Truman Medical Centers/University Health was the first hospital group in the metro to administer the vaccine. It also the first to require it for staff, volunteers and contractors.
“We thought we need to take the lead on the mandate,” Shields said.
It was July 26 when it issued the mandate, a month before the FDA gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine. One reason, Shields said, was to protect patients.
“One reason is to assure the community that when they receive care at Truman Medical Centers/University Health, they would be safe,” he said.
He said medical center leadership also felt a duty as an academic medical center to send a message to the community that the vaccine is safe and essential to combating the pandemic.
He said the July mandate applied to 5,000 people, which includes paid staff, volunteers and contractors. On Aug. 30, a month later, St. Luke’s announced its mandate for about 12,000 people. Two days after that, on Sept. 1, the University of Kansas Health System announced its mandate for nearly 13,000 people. HCA has not yet issued a mandate.
Leslie Carto, a spokesperson for Truman Medical Centers/University Health, said that when they announced the mandate in July, 70% of the staff were vaccinated. Today, Shields said, it’s more than 99%.
As for the 39 people who are out, Shields said they are aware of the repercussions.
“It’s a personal decision, and they will leave the organization. That’s the decision they made, but the vast majority of our employees, over 99%, chose to [get vaccinated] and we think that sends a great message.”
KCTV5 asked how many staff members got medical or religious exemptions. Shields did not have a number but said it was not a consequential number, pointing to the more than 99% who are now vaccinated. Based on that figure, a total of 5,000 people, and the 39 who resigned, no more than 11 would have received exemptions.
KCTV5 asked St. Luke’s and the University of Kansas Health System how many of their employees remain unvaccinated and didn’t get a response. That said, they still have time to increase those numbers. Their deadlines to comply are Oct. 30 and Dec. 1 respectively.
