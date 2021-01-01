(CNN) — El Centro de Predicción de Tormentas ha emitido una alerta de tornado hasta las 8 pm para el centro-este de Georgia, EE.UU.
Una línea de tormentas que se mueve a través del sureste tiene el potencial de producir tornados y vientos dañinos.
Una persona ya resultó herida cuando una casa móvil se volcó cuando un tornado golpeó cerca de Dames Ferry en el condado de Monroe poco antes de las 3 pm.
