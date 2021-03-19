Click here for updates on this story
Emergency dispatcher helps couple deliver baby (WSMV) -- A Williamson County emergency dispatcher had a special and unforgettable day at work when she helped a couple deliver their baby from dozens of miles away.
In the early hours of March 5, Dispatcher Taylor Kinney received a call from Taylor Riley, who said his pregnant wife Katie had gone into labor at their home.
With calm and compassion, Kinney dispatched medics and walked the couple through the unexpected delivery of their baby boy Callum, using instructions from dispatch center guide cards.
It was the parents' fourth delivery — but Kinney's first.
"Throughout this call, Taylor remained calm and compassionate with the caller," supervisor Tanya Harmon said. "You would never believe this was her first delivery."
First responders arrived shortly after and transported the family to the hospital.
Kinney received a commemorative stork pin for her service to the couple.
