Roma, Italia (CNN) — El embajador en la República Democrática del Congo murió en Goma, dijo el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores italiano a CNN.
Luca Attanasio murió junto a un soldado italiano después de que su automóvil fuera atacado mientras viajaban en un convoy de la ONU.
«Es con profundo pesar que la Farnesina confirme la muerte, hoy en Goma, del embajador de Italia en la República Democrática del Congo Luca Attanasio y de un soldado de los Carabinieri», dijo el Ministerio en un comunicado.
Noticia en desarrollo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.