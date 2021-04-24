Live from New York, it's ... Elon Musk?
In one of the more surprising announcements in the recent history of "Saturday Night Live," the NBC variety show said Saturday that its next host will be Musk, the eccentric CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people on the planet.
Miley Cyrus will be joining Musk as musical guest on May 8.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
