Live from New York, it's Elon Musk. And his mother too.
After much fanfare, anticipation and some controversy, the eccentric tech billionaire took the stage at Studio 8H as host of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.
"It's an honor to be hosting 'Saturday Night Live. I mean that," Musk said. "Sometimes after I say something, I have to say, 'I mean that,' so people really know that I mean it."
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people on the planet, didn't waste any time jumping into jokes about his Twitter account, smoking weed with Joe Rogen, and his son's name, "X Æ A-12."
"It's pronounced cat running across keyboard," he said of his son's name.
Musk wasn't alone on stage, however. The CEO brought out his mother Maye during his monologue since Sunday is Mother's Day.
"I'm excited for my mother's day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin," Musk's mother said mentioning the cryptocurrency, which is one of Musk's favorite market playthings.
"It is," Musk said, smiling.
Musk also announced that he was making history as host on Saturday night since he was the first person with Asperger's to host "SNL."
"Or at least the first to admit it," he joked.
Musk's monologue covered a bunch of subjects but Musk seemed comfortable, which says a lot considering he's not an actor or comedian.
Musk is a surprising choice for the show given that "SNL" is not known for picking hosts from the tech or business world. The selection also raised some eyebrows, including with some castmembers signaling their displeasure at the choice, since Musk has courted controversy in the past.
Musk spoke a little bit about his erratic comments while making jokes to kick off the show.
For example, he shared his vision for the future with the audience saying that he believes in the renewable energy future and that humans have to become a multi-planet civilization.
"Those seem like exciting goals, don't they?" he said. "Now think, if I just posted that on Twitter, I'd be fine."
Musk added that he knows that sometimes he says or posts strange things, but said that's how his brain works.
"To anyone I've offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship," Musk said. "Did you also think I was going to be a chill normal dude?"
