ARDEN, NC (WLOS) -- An Avery's Creek Elementary School teacher is using virtual science lessons to take her students back in time.
Linda McDonald is teaching her students about a time when dinosaurs walked the earth 230 million years ago. The giant creatures dominated the land for 160 million years.
Scientists first uncovered dinosaur bones in the 1800s -- a lesson McDonald said captured the students' imaginations.
"So, even though dinosaurs lived millions and millions of years ago, we just found out about them, like, a 100 years ago," the fourth-grade teacher said. "Isn't that amazing?"
