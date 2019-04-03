FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- From 11 candidates, to now just two -- Kansas City voted and now has its candidates for mayor.
Councilwoman Jolie Justus, 48, and Councilman Quinton Lucas, 34, have secured the top spots to vie for the city’s top office. Mayor Sly James was term-limited and will leave the city’s top post in July.
Tuesday night was a time for celebrating, but it’s back to work Wednesday for Justus and Lucas, and over the next few months it’ll be all about gaining residents’ votes.
“Tonight we celebrate. Tomorrow we get to work [and] double down," Justus said.
Justus raised the most campaign funds, by far and was endorsed by James and former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes.
According to the results, Justus had 23% of the votes and Lucas had 18%.
Each candidate gathered with dozens of supporters at their watch parties as the votes came in.
For Justus, during her time on City Council, she pushed for the new single-terminal airport and the Kansas City Streetcar expansion.
As she looks forward, she hopes to push her platform and the issues she’s heard from voters when it comes to things like affordable housing and public safety.
"I spent eight years in Jefferson City as a state senator, and we have a very diverse state. And one thing I learned very quickly is that you bring everybody to the table regardless of what their opinions or ideas are and you set folks down and you have a conversation," Justus said. “If we work together, we are going to have the healthy, safe, diverse, inclusive and equitable neighborhoods that all of us want and we can do that if we work together."
Lucas, an attorney and lecturer and the University of Kansas School of Law, said he was confident coming into the race and he’s looking forward to what he said will be a spirited race against Justice.
“I think voters will see there is a clear distinction between us. If you’re somebody who thinks we need to spend more time on affordable housing, fighting violent crime and addressing neighborhood safety, then I think you’ll be a vote for me. If you want to talk more about airports and downtown housing development, then you can go that way. I’m proud to have that distinction and share it over the next couple weeks,” Lucas said.
There are just 11 weeks until the general election on June 18 where Justus will face off against Lucas.
Another big race in Kansas City was the sales tax increase proposal which would fund pre-K programs in the metro. Voters decided not to support the tax increase which was championed by James, saying it would improve kindergarten readiness. But opponents said it would place an unfair burden on the city's poor.
And in Liberty, voters decided to repeal a city ordinance that bans bit pulls in the city. That means it will now be legal to own the breed within city limits. But that was a close race decided by only 133 votes.
Click here to find the results of other big races across Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.