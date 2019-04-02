FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Council member Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas will face off to be Kansas City’s next mayor.
Justus and Lucas were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s primary, holding off a large field of 11 candidates, including four other council members.
Mayor Sly James was term-limited and will leave the city’s top post in July.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.