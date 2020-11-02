KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - As Election Day nears amidst record numbers of COVID-positive tests, KCTV5 went in search of answers about where and how people can vote if they are currently testing positive for COVID-19.
The Kansas City Election Board is trying to balance the law with what’s practical and safe. They’ve suggested curbside voting at their Union Station location but Missouri law dictates they have to deliver a ballot to you if you’re in forced quarantine and request one. Furthermore, you cannot be restricted from voting in person at your polling place.
The chief purpose of of curbside voting is to provide an option for people physically unable to stand in line or get inside. Missouri law requires that be available at every polling location. The typical process is to have poll workers who are inside the polling place come outside the provide the service.
The Kansas City Election Board (KCEB) says that’s also an option for COVID-positive voters who don’t want to run the risk of infecting people inside. Their challenge has been that they can’t compel election volunteers to process people who have tested positive and they’ve had a hard time finding volunteers willing to take that risk.
“Because nobody knows about COVID and it could be a death sentence,” explained the KCEB’s Republican Director, Shawn Kieffer.
For the last two elections, in the spring and summer, he said the board devised a plan to have curbside voting for COVID-positive voters at Union Station, with just him and the Democratic Director doing that. They’ve since been directed to provide the curbside option at every polling place and recently added one more bi-partisan team of poll workers willing to process ballots of people with COVID-19. The plan is to have them rove from polling place to polling place as needed, but they are suggesting COVID-positive voters go to the Union Station location to avoid having to wait for one of those workers to arrive.
“Here we’re in a pandemic and there are just so many moving parts that we’re trying to comply with,” he said of the challenge election boards are facing.
He and the Democratic Director demonstrated the complex process they put in place. Geared up with masks, face shields, gloves and gowns, they use a long claw pole to pass the ballot to the voter sealed in a plastic bag. The voter fills it out, puts it back in the bag, which then gets placed in another bag.
“We spray it. We leave it sit for several days, and then we’ll actually go in, mask back up, open the ballot inside the bag, close it and remake that ballot,” Kieffer said of the final steps in the process.
That said, by law, someone in forced quarantine doesn’t have to drive to a polling place to vote curbside.
Denise Lieberman, Chief Counsel for the Missouri Voter Rights Coalition, explained that anyone in forced quarantine has the same rights as someone hospitalized.
“Anybody who becomes ill or confined after the election deadline to vote by mail, the election authority has to bring a ballot to them,” Lieberman explained.
The KCEB is asking that anyone requesting that service call to schedule a visit as soon as possible.
Strictly speaking, poll workers cannot ask someone if they’re COVID-positive or prevent them from coming inside their polling place. However, Kieffer said that in those past two pandemic-era elections, voters have been forthright, and no poll workers tested positive following those two elections.
The law is similar in Kansas.
“COVID-positive voters can get an absentee ballot until close of polls if they were planning to vote in person but contracted COVID after the Oct. 27 deadline for getting a mail-in ballot,” said Lauren Bonds, the Legal Director of the Kansas ACLU:
A spokesman for the Johnson County Election Office said they will have curbside voting at all 176 of their polling locations. Voters can also send someone to the Election Office in Olathe to request (and return) a "take-home" ballot for them.
