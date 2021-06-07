(CNN Español) — El candidato presidencial por Perú Libre, Pedro Castillo, está superando por la mínima diferencia en los resultados preliminares a Keiko Fujimori, candidata de derecha, según reportó en su último informe la ONPE (Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales).
Con el 94% de las actas procesadas y el 92% de los votos contados, Castillo tiene el 50,07% de los votos, mientras que Fujimori tiene el 49,92%.
