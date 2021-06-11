Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) -- Elder John Hayes, a former Asheville NAACP president and WRES radio host, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.
News 13 has spoken with Hayes several times as he represented the local Black community.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hart Funeral Service.
