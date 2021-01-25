(CNN) — El Senado de Estados Unidos acaba de votar sobre una base bipartidista para confirmar a Janet Yellen como secretaria del Tesoro, haciéndola la primera mujer en la historia de ese país en ocupar el cargo.
La votación fue 84-15.
Como jefa del Departamento del Tesoro, tendrá la tarea de guiar el Plan de Rescate Estadounidense de US$ 1,9 billones del presidente Biden a través del Congreso y supervisar su ejecución. El plan incluye cheques de estímulo de US$ 1.400, beneficios de desempleo ampliados y mayor financiamiento para las vacunas y pruebas de covid-19.
