(CNN) — El rey Felipe VI inició este lunes una cuarentena de diez días tras estar en contacto este domingo con una persona que dio positivo por covid-19, confirmaron fuentes del Palacio de la Zarzuela a CNN. Siguiendo las normas sanitarias, esta cuarentena obligará a suspender toda la agenda oficial que el monarca tenía prevista en los próximos diez días.
Estas mismas fuentes informan que la reina Letizia y sus hijas, la princesa de Asturias y la infanta Sofia, podrán continuar sus actividades con normalidad.
