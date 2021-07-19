(CNN) -- El primer ministro interino de Haití, Claude Joseph, quien ha dirigido el país desde la muerte del presidente Jovenel Moïse, dimitirá y entregará el poder al primer ministro designado Ariel Henry.
Henry fue postulado para el cargo de primer ministro pocos días antes de la muerte de Moïse, pero nunca asumió el cargo.
Joseph mantendrá su papel original como ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Haití y el martes se anunciará un nuevo gobierno, dijo el lunes a CNN el ministro de Elecciones, Mathias Pierre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.