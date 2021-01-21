🔄 Haz clic aquí para ver las actualizaciones más recientes
El primer día completo de Biden en el cargo: el presidente firma decretos para enfrentar la pandemia del covid-19
- CNNEspañol sjv
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Kansas City woman tracked down brother's suspected killer, then murdered him
- One dead following highway crash in Overland Park
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ruled out for rest of the game
- Reid: Mahomes is 'doing great right now.' Here's the 5-step protocol Mahomes must pass to play next week
- T-Bones to be known as Kansas City Monarchs following Negro Leagues partnership
- Woman charged with murder following fatal shooting
- Police search for suspect after 'several rounds' fired at Independence police officer
- Man kills himself after breaking into home and holding child hostage
- Trump talked out of pardoning kids and Republican lawmakers
- Family with children displaced after escaping from Overland Park house fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.