(CNN) — El presidente Donald Trump firmó el domingo por la noche el enorme proyecto de ley de financiamiento gubernamental y alivio del coronavirus de US$ 2.3 billones de dólares, según múltiples fuentes, evitando un cierre del gobierno que estaba programado para comenzar en menos de 30 horas, y extendiendo miles de millones de dólares en ayuda por coronavirus a millones personas.
Noticia en desarollo…
