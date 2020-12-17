(CNN) — El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, dio positivo por coronavirus, dijo el jueves el Palacio del Elíseo en un comunicado.
“El presidente de la República ha sido diagnosticado positivo por covid-19 hoy”, dice el comunicado.
“Este diagnóstico se dio después de una prueba RTPCR realizada al inicio de los primeros síntomas”, agregó.
“De acuerdo con la normativa sanitaria vigente aplicable a todos, el presidente de la República se aislará por 7 días. Continúa trabajando y realizando sus actividades de forma remota”.
