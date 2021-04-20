(CNN) — El presidente de Chad, Idriss Deby, murió debido a lesiones sufridas en el frente de batalla, dijo una fuente diplomática africana a CNN el martes.
Esto ocurre tras los ataques de rebeldes en el norte del país.
Rebeldes del Frente para el Cambio y la Concordia en Chad (FACT, por sus siglas en francés) informaron en un comunicado el lunes que Deby resultó herido y huyó.
Noticia en desarrollo
