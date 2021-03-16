(CNN) — El príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, abandonó el hospital King Edward VII en Londres.
El príncipe Felipe, de 99 años, se estaba recuperando en el hospital privado después de someterse a una cirugía cardíaca en el hospital de San Bartolomé.
Fue ingresado por primera vez en el hospital hace un mes, el 16 de febrero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.