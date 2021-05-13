(CNN) — En Israel y Gaza se libran enfrentamientos violentos desde hace una semana, lo que lleva un saldo hasta el momento de decenas de muertos y cientos de fallecidos.
El conflicto entre Israel y los palestinos: ¿Por qué ahora? ¿Qué ocurre en Jerusalén? ¿Qué dice la comunidad internacional? Israel-Gaza: ¿es este el conflicto más violento entre ambos?
Uno de los lados en el conflicto involucra al ejército israelí. ¿Cuál es la capacidad de sus fuerzas armadas? Te presentamos los datos más relevantes de su poderío militar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.