(CNN) — La jerarquía del Partido Comunista de Cuba eligió el lunes al presidente del país, Miguel Díaz-Canel, para el poderoso cargo de primer secretario, reemplazando a Raúl Castro, quien anunció su retiro, informaron medios estatales cubanos.
Como jefe de Estado y líder del único partido político permitido por la ley en la isla, Díaz-Canel se encargará de trazar el rumbo de la revolución cubana ahora que los jóvenes comandantes guerrilleros que tomaron el poder en 1959 todos han muerto o ya son muy mayores.
Esta es la primera vez que un Castro no está a cargo del Partido Comunista en Cuba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.